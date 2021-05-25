New COVID-19 cases continued to decline Monday, both statewide and locally.
The state Health Department announced 693 new statewide virus cases Monday, and a two-day total of 1,549. The two-day weekend total a week ago saw more than 400 more virus cases.
The state announced one new virus death, and it was not in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
The decline in new cases also came at a time when more Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against the disease. As of Monday, 51.8% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated.
Washington County reported seven new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 17,672. Greene reported two new cases to its total of 3,259. Fayette added nine new cases to its total of 13,105.