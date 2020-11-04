Pennsylvania experienced yet another high number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The state announced 2,795 new cases of the virus, marking the 29th straight day of new cases of the disease reaching above 1,000.
Two hundred of the new cases came from Allegheny County, which also announced five new deaths from the disease. There were no new deaths from the virus announced in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
"October was a hard month here," Allegheny Health Department Director Debra Bogen said Wednesday, adding that the county recorded 3,500 new cases of the virus over the past month.
She urged residents to wear masks around people, especially as the region moves indoors during colder weather.
"Masks work," she said.
Bogen said everyone needs to cooperate and consider returning to take-out food rather than dining indoors. Gatherings of all types appear to the largest source of community spread, she said.
"We can be in store for some tough days and weeks to come," Bogen said.
Washington County reported 48 new virus cases Wednesday, taking its total to 2,281 since March. Greene County added eight new cases to its total of 293. There were 27 new cases in Fayette County, whose total climbed to 1,124.