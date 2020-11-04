COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania experienced yet another high number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The state announced 2,795 new cases of the virus, marking the 29th straight day of new cases of the disease reaching above 1,000.

Two hundred of the new cases came from Allegheny County, which also announced five new deaths from the disease. There were no new deaths from the virus announced in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.

"October was a hard month here," Allegheny Health Department Director Debra Bogen said Wednesday, adding that the county recorded 3,500 new cases of the virus over the past month.

She urged residents to wear masks around people, especially as the region moves indoors during colder weather.

"Masks work," she said.

Bogen said everyone needs to cooperate and consider returning to take-out food rather than dining indoors. Gatherings of all types appear to the largest source of community spread, she said.

"We can be in store for some tough days and weeks to come," Bogen said.

Washington County reported 48 new virus cases Wednesday, taking its total to 2,281 since March. Greene County added eight new cases to its total of 293. There were 27 new cases in Fayette County, whose total climbed to 1,124.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In