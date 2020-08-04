COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania announced 854 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 132 of which were in hard-hit Allegheny County.

Allegheny also contributed one new death to the statewide death toll that reached 7,232 after 23 new deaths from the virus were announced in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

She said consistent mask-wearing in Pennsylvania is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Washington and Fayette counties each added nine new cases Tuesday to their totals of 773 and 423, respectively. Greene County had one new case, taking its total to 110.

The state was still seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to- 24-year-olds, Levine said.

Eighteen percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in July were positive in Southwestern Pennsylvania, as compared to 5% in April.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription