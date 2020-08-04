Pennsylvania announced 854 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 132 of which were in hard-hit Allegheny County.
Allegheny also contributed one new death to the statewide death toll that reached 7,232 after 23 new deaths from the virus were announced in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
She said consistent mask-wearing in Pennsylvania is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Washington and Fayette counties each added nine new cases Tuesday to their totals of 773 and 423, respectively. Greene County had one new case, taking its total to 110.
The state was still seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to- 24-year-olds, Levine said.
Eighteen percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in July were positive in Southwestern Pennsylvania, as compared to 5% in April.