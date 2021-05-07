Pennsylvania saw a decline in new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive weeks in late April, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Thursday.
The percentage of test results coming back positive also dropped from 8.6 to 7.6 over that time period, Wolf stated in a news release.
“All data shows that the fight against COVID-19 is still underway,” Wolf said.
As of April 29, the state had a seven-day case increase of 17,774 as compared to 21,823 the previous week.
The decreases were announced as vaccination efforts continued. More than 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to date in Pennsylvania, with 42.7% of adults being fully vaccinated against the disease.
The state Health Department announced 57 new virus deaths Thursday, including one in Fayette County.
The state announced 2,476 new virus cases, bringing the running total to 1,166,692 since March 2020.
Washington County reported 33 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 17,122. Greene County saw two new cases added to its total of 3,172. Fayette reported 26 new cases, taking its total to 12,622.