President Joe Biden said Monday at least 90% of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine within three weeks.
Biden also tweeted that day that 90% of Americans will live within five miles of a “place to get a shot” by April 19.
“For the vast, vast majority of adults you won’t have to wait until May 1. We have the vaccines,” the president said in a video that also was posted to his Twitter feed.
The announcement came as new cases of the virus were on the rise across the nation.
Pennsylvania reported 2,923 new COVID-19 cases Monday as hospitalizations linked to the virus climbed, the state Health Department said.
The virus has killed 25,015 Pennsylvanians in the past year after 14 new deaths were announced, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Cases of the virus also climbed in those counties.
Washington County reported 71 new cases, taking its total to 14,947. Greene saw two dozen new cases added to its total of 2,832. Fayette reported 44 new cases, moving its total to 11,152.
Allegheny County reported one new COVID-19 death, and 592 new cases over the weekend, its health department said.