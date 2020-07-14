COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Allegheny County registered a staggering 331 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a number that surged due to a delay in lab reports dating back more than a month.

The county also reported a new death from the virus, taking its death toll to 199.

Allegheny spokeswoman Amie Downs said the county is working with the state Department of Health to determine why there appears to be a lag time in reporting dating to June 8, that more information on the problem could be released Wednesday.

The county, where indoor alcohol consumption has been banned, now has 5,364 cases of the novel coronavirus.

