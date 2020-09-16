Allegheny County has gone a month with the number of new COVID-19 cases stabilizing, even though schools and colleges have been back in session.
“Thank, goodness, we’re seeing modest increases,” Debra Bogen, director of the county’s Health Department, said Wednesday.
“We’re pleased with where the numbers are right now,” added county Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
The county said 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported over the past day, taking the total to 11,431 since March. There were no new deaths from the virus reported in the county Wednesday.
There were six new cases reported in neighboring Washington County, taking its total Wednesday to 1,238. Greene County added two new cases to its total that grew to 162. Fayette County had five new cases taking its total to 775.
Fitzgerald said the stable case count in Allegheny shows that people are taking precautions against the virus, such as mask-wearing in public, staying socially distant and frequent hand washing.
He said the colleges have been proactive in the effort to slow the spread of the virus, that things “can be done safely if they are done right.”