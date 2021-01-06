December proved to be the deadliest month from COVID-19 in Allegheny County.
Forty percent of all deaths there from the virus since March occurred in December, said Debra Bogen, director of the county’s health department.
“Stay at home as much as possible,” Bogen said, warning that she predicts a spike in new cases because of New Year’s Eve gatherings and Christmas travel.
She said the county is investigating five New Year’s Eve parties, each of which had 40 attendees, mostly young adults.
The county appeared to have reached a peak in new cases in late November and early December, she said.
Allegheny reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, taking its death toll from the virus to 1,099.
The county also announced 881 new virus cases, bringing its cumulative total to 57,708 since March.
There were 11 new deaths reported in Fayette County and six in Washington County. Greene County reported two new deaths from the disease. Fayette County added 302 new cases, taking its total to 7,993. Washington County reported 207 new cases, bringing its total to 9,774. Greene County’s case count grew by 38 to 1,858.