Allegheny County has seen another week of lower, steady numbers of new COVID-19 cases, something that was credited to the public's cooperation with mask-wearing and social distancing.
"We have not seen a big increase in case numbers here," said Debra Bogen, director of the county's Health Department.
That county reported 43 new cases of the virus Wednesday, and three deaths associated with COVID-19.
However, the statewide cases remained in four digits that day with 1,309 new virus cases announced Wednesday, taking the statewide total to 166,552 since March.
The virus has killed 8,272 Pennsylvanians after 28 new deaths were reported statewide Wednesday.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County added four new cases Wednesday, taking its total to 1,469. Greene County's case count grew by two to 197. Fayette County saw four new cases, bringing its total to 849.
Bogen said most of the newer cases, about 50%, were associated with exposure to a person known to have the disease.
She said her department has for the past three weeks been monitoring a case that started with one person and has since spread to 27 others.
The community spread of the virus was largely linked in Allegheny to schools, weddings, parties, funerals and places of employment.
"We cannot let down our guard," Bogen said.
"If people cooperate we know we can do a lot of functions safely," added county Executive Rich Fitzgerald.