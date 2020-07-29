Allegheny County reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and yet another day of new cases in the three digits.
The 125 new cases in Allegheny were among the 834 Pennsylvania reported statewide Wednesday as test reporting data continued to lag.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. "However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
She said mask wearing is required in public and all businesses to help slow the spread of the disease.
Washington County reported 11 new cases of the virus, taking its total to 710 since March. Greene County had three new cases when its total inched to 103. Fayette County reported 16 new cases to its total of 352. There were no new deaths reported in those counties.