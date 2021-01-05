Allegheny County's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 Tuesday after 29 new virus deaths were reported.
"Passing 1,000 deaths is a grim milestone that I had hoped Allegheny County would be spared," said the county's health director, Debra Bogen.
"Each of the 1,011 people that have died were loved members of our community. I extend my deepest sympathies to all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19," Bogen said.
The virus has killed 16,546 Pennsylvanians after 185 new deaths were reported Tuesday, including one in Greene County and two in Fayette County, the state Health Department said.
The state reported 8,818 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative statewide total to 673,915.
One hundred and five of the new cases were reported in Washington County, taking its total to 9,567. Greene County's case count grew by 20 to 1,820. There were 70 new cases reported in Fayette County, whose total climbed to 7,691.