Allegheny County reported no new COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days Thursday.
There were no other deaths from the virus reported that day in Western Pennsylvania, according to state records.
The case counts in Washington and Greene counties also had stabilized again at 158 and 30, respectively.
"I think Washington County citizens have done a very good job of flattening the curve," commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said Thursday.
She said she hopes residents continue to take precautions "so it stays that way."
Irey Vaughan said some people are not wearing face masks in Courthouse Square, prompting the commissioners to place signs requiring them in locations, including elevators in that building.
The virus has killed 6,361 people in Pennsylvania since late March. The state Health Department added 42 new deaths Thursday to that total.
Gov. Tom Wolf said mask wearing is "critical in stopping the spread of COVID, now and in preparation for a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall."
He reminded the public Thursday that wearing face masks is still required when entering any business in the entire state.