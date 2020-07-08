Allegheny County has extended its ban of indoor alcohol consumption for two weeks, beginning Friday, at bars and restaurants in an attempt to stem the COVID-19 surge in the Pittsburgh area.
The new order from Debra Bogen, director of the county's Health Department, also places a three-drink limit at outdoor seating areas and limits indoor crowds to 25 or less people, the county said. The crowd size order does not apply to religious organizations.
"The department continues to track and investigate all cases of COVID-19 and reminds residents to stay safe," Bogen stated in a news release.
The order also bans indoor dining at bars and restaurants, but allows casinos to be open. Bars and restaurants within the county's borders are permitted to sell take-out or delivery food and alcohol.
New COVID-19 cases continued to rise Wednesday in Southwestern Pennsylvania, especially in Allegheny.
Allegheny registered a near-record high 230 new cases Wednesday and two new deaths from the virus despite a recent ban of on-site alcohol sales designed to slow the spread of the disease.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania," she said Wednesday.
Health officials have been playing close attention to the rise in the percentage rate of positive test results. The rate has gone from about 5% in April to more than 28% this month.
Washington County's case count grew by 17 cases, taking its total to 356. Greene County saw two additional cases when its total reached 52.
The state did not impose any new COVID-19 mitigation strategies for counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania.