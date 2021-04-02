Aging services in the region have been fielding hundreds of calls this week from senior citizens who are looking for help in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.
The calls started Monday shortly after the state Health Department ordered vaccine providers to work with Area Agencies on Aging in order to get more older adults a dose, especially those without computers.
“We’re willing to help anyone,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of the agencies in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
“The program is reaping measurable results,” the state Department of Aging said Thursday.
Washington County officials said Wednesday that they are up to the task of getting more people to vaccination clinics after the state widened the 1B eligibility list to include grocery store employees and agricultural workers.
Fayette County commission Chairman Dave Lohr his county has an “army of people” working to help people find vaccines.
He said Fayette estimates about 65% of the people in the 1A category wanted to be vaccinated, including those 65 and older.
“We’re one of the best in the state in administering this and getting it done,” Lohr said.
Washington Health System has been designated as the coordinator of Greene County’s vaccination efforts, said Mike Belding, chairman of the county commissioners.
“So far everything has been extremely smooth,” Belding said Thursday.
The county has offered facilities for clinics and will provide security and traffic control for the efforts.
“We’re overly prepared,” Belding said.
He said about 40% of those who have been eligible for a vaccine in Greene didn’t want a shot.
The state announced 3,893 new virus cases Thursday as medical experts across the country expect another surge in COVID-19 infections. To date, more than a million Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the virus.
The virus has killed 25,120 state residents in the past year after 27 new statewide deaths were reported, including one in Fayette County.
Washington County added 10 new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 15,154. Greene added 11 new cases to its total of 2,876. Fayette saw 23 new cases added to its total of 11,239.