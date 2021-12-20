In November, Canonsburg Borough council unanimously agreed to designate Jefferson Avenue as a one-way street for a 90-day trial.
The road, which became one-way in the middle of November, is now lined with parking meters that create additional spaces for the developing downtown area.
"The goal here is for both the business district and the residents to be taken great care of, and increase additional parking for our businesses," said Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome. "We have a lot of people now that are visiting our town. We want to make it as easy as possible to get around."
Making Jefferson Avenue one-way is part of the borough's campaign to create enough parking to meet downtown's development needs, but not all residents applaud the additional 12 parking spaces on the avenue.
"I have no idea why this was done," said Nancy Schwaiger, who has lived on Jefferson for nearly three decades. "There aren't that many businesses that would require that block to go one way."
The main drag of Canonsburg, which for years housed empty storefronts, is enjoying a resurgence, welcoming new businesses to town at a steady clip. Canonsburg recently added Renovation Nation, Downtown Nutrition and Linda's Hometown Bakery to its growing list of new businesses, and many storefronts, including Chicco Baccello's second location, are set to open next year.
Increased traffic to new local destinations like Rusty Gold Brewing and Grandpa Joe's means an increased need for parking spaces.
Rhome said he has received positive feedback from a handful of Canonsburg residents who pull into the new parking spots along Jefferson Avenue before heading into the barber shop, but concedes he has also heard negative things about the new one-way street.
Erin Adams, who has lived along Jefferson for almost 10 years, said the one-way designation is frustrating.
“I don’t think they ever sent anything out to us, or told anyone,” said Adams. She said she woke up one morning to find Do Not Enter signs at one end of the road.
“It just kind of happened," she said.
In her experience, Adams said, Jefferson is wide enough for two cars to pass comfortably, and the addition of parking meters makes the street feel more like an alleyway than a roadway.
“They just got all these electric meters all over town. Why are you starting to encroach upon the neighborhood?” Adams said, noting two other roads have rightfully become one-way streets since she moved onto Jefferson Avenue. “We’re getting trapped in on Jefferson.”
Rhome welcomes public comments. "If anybody has any feedback, call and discuss it. Let's hear your opinions," he said.
He stressed that the borough council is doing its best to keep residents, business owners and visitors happy by providing ample parking and creating smooth traffic patterns.
“Our goal is to add parking,” said council Vice President Eric Chandler, who's had to adjust his own commute route since Jefferson became one-way. “We have some development going on, so we want to be ahead. We don’t want to play catch-up on parking.”