A small section of South Main Street Extension in North Franklin Township was closed briefly Thursday afternoon after a vehicle failed to negotiate a bend and overturned.
The unidentified driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not appear to be seriously injured, according to North Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Bane.
North Franklin and Washington fire departments received a call about a one-vehicle accident near 1400 South Main Street Extension at about 3:30 p.m., Bane said. When crews arrived, the driver was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on its side in the middle of the road.
“The vehicle being on its side, we had to remove the windshield, get the lady out,” said Bane. “With entrapment, they initially thought air transport. She was talking and alert.”
State police and Ambulance and Chair also responded. The driver was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital.
A portion of South Main Street Extension remained closed and crews remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.
“This is a pretty sharp bend here,” Bane added.
The cause of the accident is pending investigation.
