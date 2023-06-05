zanebreakiron.jpg

Courtesy of Morgantown Police Department

Zane Breakiron, a Uniontown native and police officer in Morgantown, W.Va., died in a single-vehicle car accident over the weekend.

Breakiron, a K-9 handler approaching his seventh year with Morgantown Police Department, was involved in the crash late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to MPD. The cause of the accident is pending investigation by the Monongalia County sheriff’s department.

