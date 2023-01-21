One person was injured when a school bus transporting children and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Southpointe Boulevard and Morganza Road Saturday afternoon.
Cecil and Peters Township volunteer fire departments and SouthBridge Emergency Management Services responded to reports of an accident with a possibly trapped driver around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, said Chief Noel McMullen, fire chief and emergency management coordinator for Cecil Township.
When crews arrived, the school bus carrying more than a dozen children had pulled into a nearby parking lot.
The driver of the other vehicle was trapped, with the driver's side door having been crushed on impact.
Crews were able to quickly rescue the man, who sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Pittsburgh area hospital, McMullen said.
None of the school bus passengers nor the driver was injured.
It was not revealed whether the bus was associated with a school district, church or other organization, and no details on where the bus was headed were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.