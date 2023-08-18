Demo

Courtesy of Bobby Jo Teagarden

Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Wesley Attwood, left, and Taylorstown Volunteer Fire Company Lt. Herb Crouse are on standby in case of emergency during the school bus demolition derby Wednesday evening.

Painted school buses roared their engines and gunned it Wednesday night, during the Washington County Fair’s annual School Bus Demolition Derby event. Each year, thousands and thousands of people gather in the stands and dot the hillside, cheering for their favorite bus to be the last vehicle standing. Here, Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Wesley Attwood, left, and Taylorstown Volunteer Fire Company Lt. Herb Crouse are on duty, ready to spring into action in case of an accident.

