News of the largest Social Security benefits increase in decades was met Thursday with tempered enthusiasm by area older adults.
“I could buy a new car with that,” Bob Rhome, of Washington, joked. “Anything is helpful today, with the price of everything.”
Helen Frabell, also of Washington, shared Rhome’s sentiment.
“I’m excited. Every little bit of money helps me,” she said.
Frabell and friends discussed the Social Security package – which includes a 3% decrease for Medicare Part B premiums and no increase for other premiums – over lunch at the Washington Senior Center Thursday, and debated its real-world application.
“It’ll take a lot more than that to help me,” said Lee Alexas, a Washington native who said she spends hundreds of dollars monthly on diabetes and other medications for her health issues. “I don’t like Medicare. They claim there’s so much help out there for the diabetes, but where’s it at? It seems like everything I get is so expensive. We need more help in Medicare. Two hundred dollars isn’t going to help much at all.”
Though frustrated by the cost of medications, Alexas said her prescriptions would be more expensive without insurance, and she appreciates Medicare despite its perceived faults.
David Fisher, of Washington, applauded the Medicare move.
“It’s actually good the Medicare didn’t go up. The Medicare went up last year and Social Security went up last year, and they just basically canceled out,” he said.
But Fisher, while appreciative of an additional chunk of change each Social Security payday, wonders if the increase is enough.
“The COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) only takes into account your basic needs and the increase of the basic needs. It doesn’t really take into account the increase of your overall life if you’re an active person. That’s why it’s only a drop in the bucket,” Fisher said. “The prices of everything went up 20%, and we’re going to get 8.7%. It is helpful, but it would be awfully helpful if the economy wasn’t tanking.”
Fisher conceded the increase will certainly help offset some costs, like groceries and gas.
Gary Gorby, a Waynesburg resident who spent Thursday afternoon shopping at Tanger Outlets in South Strabane, said the extra money will most impact him in the grocery bill department.
“What you used to spend, you carry two bags out and spend the same amount after the hike,” he said. “At least the extra money from the increase will help out buying a few extra things.”
For Gorby, the benefits increase is welcome but overdue.
“It should’ve been done a long time ago,” said Gorby, whose wife, too, receives Social Security benefits. “You figure what a person puts in through their whole lifetime of working, and you get piddle back.”
Both Mary Comfort and Wilma Desmond, who spent Thursday afternoon at the Washington Senior Center, echoed other area adults’ sentiments, stating the benefits increase is welcome news.
Whether the changes go far enough in helping older adults navigate the rising costs of living or not, one thing does seem unanimous: Every penny counts.
“Will it have an impact on people? Absolutely. Is it needed? Absolutely. It benefits those who need it most and will help pay the bills, the heat, the things they need to live their lives,” said Bruce McDowell, a Washington resident who serves as board secretary for Food Helpers.
“I’m not trying to make a statement on policy. Those that live on, depend on, Social Security, this is a wonderful help in times that are difficult.”
