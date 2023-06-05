Trolleys and boats and cars, oh my!
All the wheely things were on display this weekend, during the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum’s annual Anything on Wheels event.
“What’s kind of neat about the event is we feature all kinds of transportation, all kinds of wheel transportation,” said Scott Becker, CEO and executive director of the museum. “We have firetrucks here. We have a brand new UPS truck that’s never been used in service. We have a 1957 wooden boat that’s on a trailer – it’s on wheels, so it’s anything. It’s really a lot of fun.”
Along with ogling shiny classic cars, enjoying entertaining kids games and delicious food truck eats, the event offered people the chance to tour the Trolley Museum’s updated exhibits and check out the restoration shop, where volunteers demonstrated how old trolley cars are brought back to life and maintained on-site.
“We have 22 trolleys that actually operate,” said Becker. “That’s like a small-town real trolley system from the old days.”
Working trolley cars were on parade several times throughout the two-day event. Crowds piled into a charming trolley car to watch the parade, narrated by volunteer Bruce Wells.
“This is a lot more than we normally tell people, what people get from the average visit,” said Wells, who explained that the orange Port Authority Transit car M210 was built in 1940 and, though a work car, newer than some of the more streamlined cars in operation at the time. “That’s (educating) my goal, always.”
The Kozeo clan, of Upper St. Clair, had fun following Julian Kozeo, 4, from vintage vehicle to vintage vehicle.
“My favorite fancy car is a convertible,” Julian Kozeo said.
His mother, Alicia Kozeo, said it was the family’s first time at Anything on Wheels.
The Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society set up a fantastic model train display inside the events room, and people popped in and out throughout the weekend to admire the handcrafted buildings and motorized cars chugging along the tracks.
“He is really into trains and cars,” smiled Emily Leal-Santiesteban, whose son Rafael, 2, pointed with a smile to the model display.
From model trolleys to rides on the real deal and all wheeled transportation in between, the Anything on Wheels event was, Becker hoped, fun for all.
“We have events like Bunny Trolley ... and Santa Trolley, those are designed for families with young children. We still get a lot of families. This event is really for everybody,” he said. “We’re living history. We bring history to life. The trolleys connected us and we’re doing history that connects us.”
