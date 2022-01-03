Adalynn Louise Thorp arrived just as the ball dropped Saturday morning, signaling the beginning of 2022.
Thorp was born at midnight to Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp, of Fairchance, the first newborn welcomed into the world this year at Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.
"It was really wild having the first baby," Rankin said in a news release. "We didn't think it was going to happen, but she was so ready. We decided at 10 o'clock that we were going to try for it. There were a lot of people in here helping me and there were more outside cheering me on."
Rankin said the Ruby Memorial staff was patient, and commended her nurses and doctor for their care.
Adalynn is the couple's first child.
According to the news release issued by WVU Medicine, Rankin and her daughter are doing well. Hospital spokesperson Heather Bonecutter said the family was resting Sunday.