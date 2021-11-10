When duty calls, John Kosor answers.
The 83-year-old Canonsburg resident began his lifetime of service at 18, when he joined the U.S. Army after graduating with the South Huntington Township High School Class of 1956.
After basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and tank training at Fort Benning, Ga., Kosor was shipped off to Schweinfurt, Germany, where he was stationed for 28 months.
“I really learned a lot of valuable lessons,” said Kosor, a Private E1 who worked his way up and retired after three years as a Sergeant E5. “When I first enlisted, I wasn’t very mature, as an 18-year-old is or isn’t. I thought the world revolved around me, but I soon found out you have to have your buddy’s back and he has to have your back.”
Team spirit carried him home, where in 1959 he married high school sweetheart Wilma, whom he affectionately calls “Willy;” the two have been married 62 years. They spent their honeymoon in the car, driving west, where a four-year football scholarship to the University of New Mexico waited.
The newlyweds lived in Albuquerque, N.M., while Kosor played ball alongside Lobos legend Bobby Santiago – their 1962 team won the first Western Athletic Conference title – and earned his degree in secondary education. They welcomed their first child, Jeff, before moving back east to Greensburg.
Two more children followed: Julie, who died five years ago – “she was an ace, she was a wit,” said Kosor – and Lara Shanahan. Shanahan gave them two grandchildren, Carly and Johnathan; the couple relocated to Canonsburg to be nearer to family and Shanahan’s business.
Last year, after 13 years in business, the family tanning salon folded. Kosor figured that was it, he was officially retired.
“After three months, I said to myself, ‘You know what, I feel like I’m deteriorating. I need to get out and do something,’” Kosor recalled. “I saw where Senior Helpers was advertising for workers. One thing led to another and I started working for them. I’m so thankful I got the job.”
The octogenarian began volunteering with Senior Helpers, an in-home senior care service in Bethel Park, in March. Every day on the job has been a gift.
“I’m getting exercise, my brain is functioning and working and it’s a give and give back,” he said. “I’m more of a smiling person now than I ever was. I thought once I turned 70 ... I don’t have to worry about maturing anymore. But guess what? I still had a certain maturation to go through. Every day is a new lesson with my clients.”
Kosor works a few days a week, cooking and lightly cleaning, doing laundry. If someone needs help taking medication, he’s there. He takes pride in his role of keeping older adults living safely at home for as long as possible.
“The home is our haven,” said Kosor. “I really think that senior clients should not be shipped off to nursing homes right away, until they need it.”
Kosor said he brings to the job lessons learned during his time in the service and years spent care-taking for Julie, who had special needs.
“She was such a joy, you know,” he said, adding he and Willy also served as caretakers for both their mothers. “I think that that helped me in doing what I’m doing now.”
Though several of his clients are younger than he, Kosor doesn’t mind – the work keeps him young and he feels good giving back.
“It’s just been such a reward. It’s again, the band of brothers concept. It’s helping those that need your help. Quite a bit of my clients have been in the service, so we get to talk about our service days and the good old times.”
Kosor, who describes himself as patriotic and religious, feels blessed that he’s able to serve others into his 80s.
“I’m a very spiritual person at this stage of my life. The Second Commandment is ‘Love thy neighbor.’ This makes me feel so good. It’s such a good feeling. I can see by the smile on their face, by how they relax, they’re getting the same feeling that I have.”
When she recovers from an injured knee, his wife will join him as a Senior Helper, a role Kosor believes Willy was born to play.
“I’ve often said this about her: ‘She is God’s angel here on earth,’” he said with a smile.
While she’s recovering, the two plan on enjoying Steelers games after church (Kosor has a feeling they’ll make the playoffs) and John will continue volunteering solo with Senior Helpers.
He said he and Willy are “just like fine wine.”
“I’m not bragging, I just think that’s a good comparison,” Kosor said. “You become better as you age. You’re still useful, useful to those around you that need your help. As long as I can do this, I’m going to do this.”