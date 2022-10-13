Every year, when September ends, social media is saturated in cozy doodles paired artfully with a sentiment made famous by Canadian writer L.M. Montgomery’s Anne Shirley: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
This week, Southwestern Pennsylvanians are glad to live in an area where there is diverse and long-lasting fall foliage.
According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Fayette County’s fall foliage is nearing best colors, and the leaves in Washington and Greene counties are starting to turn. It is indeed that magical time of year, when even on the grayest days, burning red and rich orange leaves add color to life, evoke awe and inspire childlike wonder.
If you’ve got time to cruise along back roads or meander through area parks this weekend, you’re certain to be met with lovely hues. But for those unable to go leaf peeping, enjoy these scenes from around Washington County, captured earlier this week.
