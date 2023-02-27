Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.