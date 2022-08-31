The Grove 1

Katie Anderson/Observer-Reporter

If a tentative agreement is not reached between SEIU Healthcare and Comprehensive, 14 nursing homes throughout the state, including The Grove in Washington, will strike on Friday.

Workers at several nursing homes set to strike Sept. 2 have reached a tentative agreement with Guardian Healthcare, SEIU Healthcare PA, which represents nursing home workers, announced Tuesday.

The agreement ends strikes set for Friday at 10 facilities, including Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, whose staffs helped negotiate terms of the agreement.

