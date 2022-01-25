As a surge in omicron cases strains the health-care system nationwide, the government this week is shipping at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans, free of charge. You don’t even have to pay shipping.
Free N95 masks will also be available for in-person pickup at pharmacies later this week.
COVID tests were hard to come by following the holiday season. At-home tests sold out at pharmacies; urgent care centers were fully booked for test appointments, and Americans waited for hours in lines at roadside test clinics to have their noses swabbed.
Now, the federal government is offering four free rapid at-home tests per household.
Tests may be ordered through covidtests.gov. Simply log on to the site, input your home address, and your tests will ship through the U.S. Postal Service in seven to 12 business days.
The rapid at-home tests can be taken anywhere and work on both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. They also work on both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
There’s no need for lab drop-offs; results appear on the test itself within 30 minutes.
Those without internet access can place test orders via phone by dialing the COVID-19 vaccine test helpline at 1-800-232-0233. The automated helpline is easy to use, but wait times to speak with a live assistant have been long. Anyone who can is encouraged to order tests online.
Covidtests.gov encourages individuals to use their free, at-home tests if they begin showing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. Tests should be used after exposure to a COVID-19-positive person, or before attending gatherings, especially get-togethers with at-risk people.
If you need a rapid test sooner, most insurance companies will reimburse your purchase of an over-the-counter COVID-19 test for tests purchased on or after Jan. 15, 2022. Contact your insurer for more information.
Later this week, the government will begin the largest rollout of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, according to a White House spokesperson. The Biden administration announced 400 million N95 masks will be available nationwide for in-person pickup at most chain pharmacies offering COVID-19 testing, including CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens.
Masks will also be distributed at Walmart and some community health centers.
The rollout will continue into early February, with masks distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There are enough masks from the Strategic National Stockpile to distribute a maximum of three N95 masks per adult.
On Jan. 14, the CDC updated its mask guide, including a message that while all masks provide some level of protection against COVID-19, properly fitted masks are better at stopping the spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, cloth masks offer the least amount of protection. KN95 masks offer more protection than cloth, and N95s are the most effective masks for protecting against COVID-19.
Public health experts stress that N95 masks are especially important for the elderly and immunosuppressed. Masks are most effective when they cover both your nose and your mouth, according to the CDC.
The Biden administration plans to distribute free, high-quality masks for children in the future.