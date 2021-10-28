The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to join a proposed lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The suit, which has not yet been brought against PennDOT, is led by South Fayette Township, in opposition to tolling the Interstate 79 bridge at Bridgeville. Opponents believe the move will increase traffic on nearby roadways and make commuting pricier for those who use the interstate to commute to work.
A petition opposing the toll on Change.org had received 3,557 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
South Fayette Township contracted the law firm Smith Butz to represent the potential challenge and asked several other nearby municipalities to join the action should it reach court.
During last week’s non-legislative meeting, North Strabane Township solicitor Gary Sweat advised the board to join the lawsuit in name only. On Tuesday, the board agreed to join the potential lawsuit in name only, with no monetary obligation to assist with legal fees.
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously agreed to pay Morgan Excavating an additional amount not to exceed $215,000 for work at the new fire substation in Eighty Four. An underwater spring has caused issues on-site, including a landslide.
“We thought we had it fixed. The spring popped back up in the last couple weeks,” said township manager Andy Wal.
The board also Tuesday awarded a contract for waste collection to Waste Management from 2022 through 2028 and unanimously approved rezoning a property along Burkett Lane from residential to commercial.
A wedding venue is being planned at the property.