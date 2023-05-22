June 10 is for the over-21 crowd in North Strabane Township, when the Parks and Recreation department hosts its first Adult Scavenger Hunt from 7 to 9 p.m.
Because alcoholic drinks will be available following the scavenger hunt, valid photo ID is required.
“Our parks board decided to look into doing some other events, reach out to some other age groups,” said Matt Cunningham, director of parks and recreation, adding the township has a variety of summer youth programs. “It’s a unique event. It will not be exclusive to North Strabane (residents); we invite all of our neighbors.”
Before teams set off scavenging, they’ll nominate a designated driver to chauffeur the group through North Strabane and surrounding communities as passengers snap pictures (bring fully charged phones, with time stamp feature activated) of items and locations, racing to be the first to find everything on the scavenger hunt list.
To be considered for the grand cash prize, teams should return to the ending location, still to be determined, no later than 9 p.m. to turn in their lists and photographs.
Participants are invited to sip drinks – ticket price includes one drink voucher and appetizers – and enjoy apps at the final stop while findings are tallied and a winner determined.
Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for the designated driver, who is part of the team. Further details and rules will be provided day-of.
“I don’t know that anybody does it real close to us. Hopefully it catches on,” Cunningham said.
