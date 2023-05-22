NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

June 10 is for the over-21 crowd in North Strabane Township, when the Parks and Recreation department hosts its first Adult Scavenger Hunt from 7 to 9 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged online at https://secure.rec1.com/PA/north-strabane-township-pa/catalog. Day-of registration begins at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at the township building, 1929 Route 519, Canonsburg, where pre-registered teams should check in.

