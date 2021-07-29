Several North Strabane Township residents voiced concerns about traffic near McDowell Lane at Tuesday’s meeting of the board supervisors.
Some residents were upset to learn that the Lakeview Village project is seeking to expand from 129 townhomes and apartments to 145 units, a 16-unit increase that many believe will clog roadways and make commuting to and from work “a disaster,” as one person put it.
Laurel Communities’ plans to build on 9.1 acres of residential property near Canonsburg Lake were narrowly approved in 2019. Because the township already approved the project, Tuesday’s meeting served as a public discussion about the additional 16 units.
Following the supervisors’ meeting, the township held its monthly legislative meeting, where the board voted unanimously to table the vote on Lakeview Village. The township has 45 days to vote on the project.
“The board will take into account what they heard from the public,” said Supervisor Andy Walz. “We’ll vote on it in August.”
Also Tuesday, supervisors unanimously voted to accept two roads in the Fox Ridge Plan.
“We need to take (the roads) for the benefit of the property owners,” said Gary Sweat, township solicitor.
Walz said accepting Fox Ridge Drive and Heritage Court is beneficial to both residents and the township.
“We’ve been performing winter maintenance on those roads for the last two years,” said Walz. “Police can’t enforce speed limits because (the roads) are private.”
The board also donated a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe to the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a 2018 Tahoe to Cecil Township.