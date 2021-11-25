North Strabane Township promoted officer Michael Miler to sergeant at the monthly board of supervisors legislative meeting Tuesday evening.
Sergeant Miller was sworn in by board president Neil Kelly. A small crowd applauded as Chief Brian Hughes pinned the sergeant badge to Miller’s uniform.
The supervisors also Tuesday approved an agreement with Canon-McMillan School District for an officer to work within district buildings for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has agreed to pay the officer’s salary.
Also Tuesday, the board approved the creation of an Assistant Director of Public Works position. The board then approved hiring Colleen Miller to fill that position.