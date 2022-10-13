N. Strabane police chief is where he wants to be

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

North Strabane Township police Chief Brian Hughes is shown in his office in this file photo.

North Strabane Township released a settlement agreement late Tuesday with former police Chief Brian Hughes, who was relieved of his duties Sept. 27.

The reasons for the separation have not been made public; however, the agreement states Hughes’ departure stems from a restructuring of the department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In