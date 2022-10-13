North Strabane Township released a settlement agreement late Tuesday with former police Chief Brian Hughes, who was relieved of his duties Sept. 27.
The reasons for the separation have not been made public; however, the agreement states Hughes’ departure stems from a restructuring of the department.
Township manager Andy Walz declined further comment on the settlement Wednesday and would not elaborate on the restructuring.
“We’re going to be talking more about that at next week’s non-legislative meeting,” Walz said, adding that the Oct. 18 discussion will include the public safety director’s new roles. “The board has to vote on stuff. That will all be talked about next week.”
Public safety director and fire Chief Mark Grimm did not return a phone message Wednesday.
The Observer-Reporter filed a Right-to-Know request for information pertaining to the separation Sept. 28. Under Pennsylvania law, the township had five business days to comply or seek an extension. North Strabane filed a 30-day extension Oct. 5, and ultimately released the settlement document on Tuesday.
The agreement states that Hughes, an eight-year veteran of the department, will remain on a personal leave of absence until Dec. 31, when his employment with the township ends, and will continue to receive his salary and health benefits through that time.
According to the settlement, Hughes’ benefits stopped accruing Sept. 20, the date he was placed on leave. The township agreed to pay him in full for his accrued, unused benefits, exempting sick time. Accrued sick time will be paid at 60% of his base salary. At the time his leave began, his annual salary was $135,148.
The agreement calls for a settlement of $42,402.47, which will be disbursed in four monthly installments of $10,600.62, to be paid starting in January through April.
Hughes was hired as police chief at a salary of $85,000 in 2014, following the retirement of former Chief Dan Strimel.
