North Strabane Township supervisors approved the 2023 paving program contract at Tuesday evening’s voting meeting.
The paving project, which includes Linden Vue, Saddleclub, Greyston, Berkshire and Huntclub drives and Lexington Court, was awarded to A. Liberoni Inc., for $467,705.36.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors scheduled three public hearings. On Tuesday, June 20, the public is encouraged to attend a hearing on Garden Street, regarding making the street no left turn onto Route 980. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 1929 Route 519, Canonsburg.
The other two meetings also begin at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Comments on the conditional use application for the Oak Grove Conservation subdivision will be taken on Tuesday, June 27. On Tuesday, July 18, supervisors will host a public meeting on amendments to the township’s communications facilities ordinance.
