North Strabane Township will be awarded more than $1.6 million in state Local Share Account grants, the township’s government affairs consultant Bob Regola announced Tuesday during the supervisors’ non-legislative meeting.
The township was awarded $1 million for its public administration building project, currently underway along Route 19, and $404,000 for improvements to McDowell Lane.
