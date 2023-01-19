Sewage rates in North Strabane Township have risen for the second time in as many years, the township announced Tuesday during its monthly agenda meeting.
The rate increase of $1.96 per 1,000 gallons of water used went into effect at the start of 2023, North Strabane Township Municipal Authority manager Mark Wolinsky said.
The jump is a combination of two separate price increases. Canonsburg-Houston Joint Sewer Authority raised prices by $1.56 per 1,000 gallons, while NSTMA increased prices by 40 cents per 1,000 gallons.
“A good part of the rate increase this year is actually for the CHJ portion,” Wolinsky said, adding NSTMA increased its rates to cover debt service payments for past projects, including sewer line installation throughout the township.
“Pretty much everything has gone up, our chemical supply has gone up,” said Wolinsky. “It’s so cliched to say that and I understand that, but that’s kind of what we’re looking at here.”
Wolinsky said on average, North Strabane households use between 4,000 and 4,500 gallons of water per month. The rate increase, though heftier than 2022’s $1.13 price increase, will add less than $100 to the annual bill.
“Total increase per month for someone who would use 4,000 gallons is $7.84, or $94 a year,” Wolinsky said.
