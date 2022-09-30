North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a conditional use application for a new single building, multifamily project along Morganza Road.
Before casting votes, supervisors added conditions to the Ashford Place project based on resident feedback, including restricting the building height to three stories, erecting a fence between Ashford Place and adjacent property, and limiting the number of housing units to 49.
The board also took steps to resolve a brake retarder issue along Route 519.
Supervisors authorized township Manager Andy Walz to submit a request to the state Department of Transportation to perform a study to limit the use of brake retarders on Route 519.
“Seems like the trucks that come down that hill ... pick up a full head of steam,” causing noise, said township resident Jim Contra, who encouraged the board to conduct the study. “I think that brake retarder issue can be helped.”
Before the township’s legislative meeting, the public was invited to review changes to the township’s zoning ordinance.
Among the changes recommended by planning and zoning director Anthony Asciolla is an annual permitting process that allows residents to rent their homes for short-term lodging, such as Airbnb rentals, without rezoning their properties.
Asciolla also proposed less restrictive rules for raising chickens and keeping apiaries on residential property.
“Right now, you need to have two acres to have any number of chickens, and no roosters,” said Asciolla, who would like to see the number of acres required reduced to one. “North Strabane has a rich agricultural history. A lot of neighboring municipalities have domesticated animals. Beekeeping is another hobby that gets a little more attention. There were just no regulations.”
Electrical vehicle charging station requirements for new developments is also part of the proposed ordinance.
The new ordinance will be available to the public for review for 30 days.
Asciolla said the last ordinance changes were made in 2018, and zoning ordinances are updated about every 10 years. With increased development in the area, this midway point was a good opportunity to review and make changes for the growing township, he said.
