NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a conditional use application for a new single building, multifamily project along Morganza Road.

Before casting votes, supervisors added conditions to the Ashford Place project based on resident feedback, including restricting the building height to three stories, erecting a fence between Ashford Place and adjacent property, and limiting the number of housing units to 49.

