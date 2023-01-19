NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

Sewage rates in North Strabane Township have risen for the second time in as many years, supervisors announced Tuesday during their monthly agenda meeting.

The rate increase of $1.96 per 1,000 gallons of water used went into effect at the start of 2023, North Strabane Township Municipal Authority manager Mark Wolinsky said.

