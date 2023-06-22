North Strabane Township supervisors heard public comment Tuesday night regarding traffic patterns on Garden Street.
Supervisors held a public hearing ahead of its monthly agenda meeting to discuss making the road a designated “no left turn” onto Route 980. There was also discussion on keeping Garden Street a two-way roadway.
The public hearing comes after North Strabane received results of a traffic study spurred by the expansion of Greenwood Village. That study by the state Department of Transportation showed a distance deficiency for drivers turning left from Garden Street onto Route 980.
“It’s how far you can see down the road,” said township manager Andy Walz. “PennDOT standards say that a minimum required sight distance is 340 feet.”
Currently, drivers turning left onto Route 980 have a 215-foot sight distance, he said.
According to the PennDOT study, if the deficiency is not addressed, that left-hand turn could be a liability for the township.
In order to resolve the sight distance issue, North Strabane voted last June to make Garden Street one-way.
“We never enforced it,” said Walz, because the township was working out other resolutions with PennDOT.
PennDOT agreed with a recommendation to keep Garden Street a two-way street, but only allow right-hand turns onto busy Route 980.
The “no left turn” designation of Garden Street is on North Strabane’s voting agenda for the June 27 meeting at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.