North Strabane Township’s annual Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, and promises to be one for the books.
“The biggest thing is going to be The Clarks performing,” said Matt Cunningham, director of parks and recreation. “We’re excited to have them. We think we’ll be drawing people from the outside that might get to see our park for the first time and see what we have to offer here.”
Before The Clarks take the stage at the North Strabane Township Park’s event field at 7 p.m., DJ Vanessa will warm up the crowd.
Community Day kicks off at 4 p.m. at 1929 Route 519, Canonsburg. The event boasts free kids activities, including bounce houses and inflatables, balloon art and face painting, air brush tattoos and a rock climbing wall, a bungee machine and petting zoo.
“You name it, there’s plenty of stuff for the kids, and really people of all ages,” Cunningham said.
The over-21 crowd can indulge in adult beverages from Country Moonshine, White Horse Brewing or J&D Cellars Winery and Vineyard. Food trucks will be dishing up everything from pizza and burgers to BBQ to hibachi to dessert.
“I don’t see any reason why somebody would leave hungry,” Cunningham laughed.
One thing Cunningham said folks won’t want to miss is the first-ever Children’s Entrepreneur Market, held at the Quail Pavilion.
“Over 40 vendors signed up for this area. It’s all child-run. Parents are kind of helping or assisting, but ... they (the kids) do all the work,” said Cunningham, explaining kids ages 5 through 16 will be selling crafts, products, food and more. “They set up their table, they run the transactions. I think it’s going to be a real neat thing, real important for the kids.”
The entrepreneur market builds real-world skills and is made possible through the volunteer parks board, which implemented the idea, Cunningham said.
The day ends with a bang: fireworks are set to decorate the sky following The Clarks performance around 9 p.m.
