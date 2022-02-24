A proposed housing plan in North Strabane Township remains on hold after the board of supervisors tabled a vote on a conditional use application for the project Tuesday night.
The proposed Greenwood Village housing plan near Weavertown Road has drawn criticism from some members of the community, including Vincent Ley, a township resident who voiced his opposition to the conditional use application at Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“In my review of the conditional use application, I find the submission has failed to meet the requirements of the North Strabane Township municipal code,” Ley said.
Ley said that he and other residents are concerned about the increased traffic that the housing plan will create. He also noted he does not agree with the traffic study submitted as part of the conditional use application.
“In light of the vocal opposition of the residents of North Strabane Township, as well as the adjoining community of Canonsburg Borough, I think it would be prudent that any such effort include a thorough review of all methods used and assumptions made by the applicant study in reaching their conclusion so that the supervisors can determine what is an appropriate level of development in this area,” Ley said.
The supervisors also voted to table the master site plan revisions and the tentative site plan for the project.
Also Tuesday, the board approved hiring a full-time firefighter.
Alexis Pihoker is the first female firefighter to join the North Strabane Township Fire Department full time.
“She’s a rock star,” said fire Chief Mark Grimm. “We’re excited to have Alexis on board.”
Pihoker, who began her career as a part-time firefighter, will work on the department’s accreditation project and head the fire prevention program, said Grimm.
“I do greatly appreciate this opportunity,” Pihoker said. “I look forward to serving this township full time.”