North Strabane Township supervisors have scheduled a hearing for a zoning ordinance that would regulate tower-based and other wireless communication facilities throughout the township.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the municipal building, 1929 Route 519, Canonsburg.
“The federal government over the last couple years, and the state government, have changed ... what we’re allowed to regulate,” said township manager Andy Walz. “(We will) rewrite our ordinance to reflect those changes in the laws. It’s not too big of a change; it’s just updating it.”
The ordinance would regulate where both tower-based and non-tower wireless communication facilities may be located and placed; it would also regulate their construction and maintenance. The new ordinance would also establish application and annual renewal fees and provide enforcement guidelines.
Also at Tuesday evening’s voting meeting, supervisors approved a preliminary site plan land development application for Sunbelt Rentals, along Meadowlands Boulevard.
The final site plan application for Greenwood Village, a townhouse development on Greenwood and Filmore drives in Canonsburg, was tabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.