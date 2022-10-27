The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors voted to restructure the police and fire departments at Tuesday’s legislative meeting.

Under the new structure, fire Chief Mark Grimm will serve as director of public safety, undertaking administrative duties for both fire and police departments. Fire Assistant Chief Rich Yosi will handle the department’s daily operations, while a newly appointed captain will oversee the police department’s day-to-day ops.

