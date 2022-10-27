The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors voted to restructure the police and fire departments at Tuesday’s legislative meeting.
Under the new structure, fire Chief Mark Grimm will serve as director of public safety, undertaking administrative duties for both fire and police departments. Fire Assistant Chief Rich Yosi will handle the department’s daily operations, while a newly appointed captain will oversee the police department’s day-to-day ops.
Following the township’s separation with former police Chief Brian Hughes, there will be no police chief.
Township manager Andy Walz said the restructure is not based on models used in surrounding townships or boroughs.
“It’s unique to us,” Walz said. “We were looking for what’s going to work for North Strabane. I think it will work for us.”
Former K-9 Officer Matthew Mancini was promoted Tuesday to captain. Mancini has 23 years of law enforcement experience, including FBI training, and has been with North Strabane since 2005.
“We have a lot of wheels in motion here that’s going to be creating change,” said Mancini, who founded the township’s K-9 unit and is seeking a new K-9 officer and police dog. “We’re going to need some new field training officers. It’s going to be a lot of work in the upcoming months, in the upcoming year. It’s much needed.”
The board vote on the restructure was 3-0. Members Harold Close and Marcus Staley were absent from the meeting.
In addition to the public safety move, supervisors also created the Community Development Department, which brings the planning and the code enforcement departments under one roof.
“We think it’s going to be a good move for the township,” said Walz, noting the merger offers a more streamlined experience to people building and developing in North Strabane.
Also Tuesday, the board approved new zoning ordinances, including loosened requirements for chicken and beekeeping, and tightened restrictions for Airbnb and other similar rental properties.
