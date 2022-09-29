The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a separation agreement with police Chief Brian Hughes.
Township manager Andy Walz said Hughes did not submit a letter of resignation, and would provide no further details about the action.
Hughes could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
A right-to-know request for additional information surrounding the separation agreement was filed Wednesday by the Observer-Reporter. Walz said details could be provided as early as Friday.
The highest-ranking officer on North Strabane’s police force is now Lt. Chris Wagstaff, who has been with the township since 2008.
Walz said the township has not determined who will assume Hughes’ responsibilities.
Hughes was sworn in as police chief in May 2014, following the retirement of Chief Dan Strimel after 31 years on the force.
Hughes graduated from the police academy in 1992 and began his career as a part-time police officer in his hometown of North Versailles. He moved to Duquesne, became a school resource officer and, in 2000, headed south to Marco Island, Fla., where the city was looking to create a public safety department that encompassed police, fire and emergency medical services.
He left Marco Island for Wyoming, where he served as captain of a sheriff’s department. Hughes left that position in 2010 to serve as police chief in Webster City, Iowa.
When the North Strabane chief’s position opened up, Hughes applied, and was hired as North Strabane’s chief in May 2014.
At the time of his separation from the township, Hughes’ salary was $135,148.
