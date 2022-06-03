North Strabane Township has secured funding for building and parks projects that serve the rapidly expanding area.
The township’s board of supervisors Tuesday voted to accept a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, from the state Office of the Budget.
“We’ve been working on our various building projects for the past couple years. Now, we’re getting ready to get the public safety building on Route 19 going,” said township manager Andy Walz. “We were able to secure this redevelopment RACP grant that will help to pay for the public safety building.”
The grant, secured with the assistance of state Rep. Tim O’Neal and Sen. Camera Bartolotta, will be used to finish the building, Walz said. Earlier this year, Walz told the Observer-Reporter he expected the project to be completed in 18 to 20 months, with a groundbreaking this summer.
In early 2022, the township secured a $76,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a park survey project. Tuesday evening, North Strabane supervisors approved a nine-member Comprehensive Park Master Plan Steering Committee.
“I really like the (committee) makeup,” said Walz. “I think there’s going to just be a nice mix of people from the youth to the seniors.”
The committee, comprised of residents including Canon-McMillan junior Davis Garner, Parks and Recreation Director Matt Cunningham, and Steve Glancy, a longtime leader in youth soccer circles, will choose a consultant for the parks project. The consultant will survey township residents to gauge what improvements residents hope to see at the park.
The DCNR grant is a match grant, meaning the township is responsible for funding some of the project. North Strabane received $15,000 through the Washington County Tourism and Promotion Agency, so the township only has to match a quarter of the grant.
Also Tuesday, the board rejected a rezoning application for five parcels off Johnson Road.
During a 90-minute meeting last week, the public urged the board to grandfather the property owner into an agricultural zoning.
“Thank you for your time, hearing us out last week,” Amanda Yetter said Tuesday. “It was stressful ... and difficult. You made it easy and we appreciate you listening to us.”
The township also approved hiring a full-time truck driver for the public works department and swore in a new, full-time police officer, Shane Kearns.