NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

North Strabane Township supervisors announced Tuesday that they are re-bidding the township’s 2023 road paving program, after the township was awarded a $400,000 grant for the McDowell Lane portion of the project last week.

To meet the State Local Share Account grant requirements, the project has to be rebid, said township manager Andy Walz. The township is rebidding all other portions of the 2023 paving project as well.

