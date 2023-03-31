To meet the State Local Share Account grant requirements, the project has to be rebid, said township manager Andy Walz. The township is rebidding all other portions of the 2023 paving project as well.
Supervisors also unanimously approved the $485,000 purchase of a 2015 Sutphen/SVI Rescue truck from Kutztown Fire and Rescue.
“We had money set aside, because our rescue truck, it’s an ‘09, it’s got 90,000 miles on it. We put money in the budget, $650,000. Lo and behold, we found this truck. A small, volunteer fire department bought the truck; they never used it,” said public safety director Mark Grimm.
Walz also read a letter from the state Department of Transportation, rejecting a request to prohibit brake retarders on Route 519, from Eighty Four to Boone Avenue. Months ago, residents complained the trucks were too loud, particularly in the area near Canonsburg Hospital and the new Canon-McMillan Middle School.
PennDOT said the hill inclines do not meet standards on which brake retarders would be prohibited.
In other news, the April supervisors meetings have been changed: the non-legislative meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 11, and the legislative meeting is scheduled for the same time April 18.
