The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a study of the police department after the board unanimously approved spending for the project Tuesday.
The supervisors approved allocating $30,500 from the general fund for the police operations study, which will provide insight into the department’s role within the township.
“There have been all sorts of questions, at least in the four years I’ve been here, about what the police department does, doesn’t do,” said township manager Andy Walz.
The study will help determine “staffing needs, how our resources are deployed,” Walz said.
Last month, the board voted to move forward with the operations study. The cost of the study was approved Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors approved Walz to file a formal application and business plan with the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for $1 million.
The township already has been awarded the $1 million RACP grant for construction of the new public safety building along Route 19, but needed to approve Walz filing the paperwork as part of the grant process.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!