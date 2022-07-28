NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

The North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a study of the police department after the board unanimously approved spending for the project Tuesday.

The supervisors approved allocating $30,500 from the general fund for the police operations study, which will provide insight into the department’s role within the township.

