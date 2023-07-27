NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP

North Strabane Township municipal building

North Strabane Township is moving ahead with plans to acquire new property, which will likely serve as an updated municipal building. 

Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday for township manager Andy Walz to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Mikec family. The township intends to purchase their property, the former site of Lighthouse Electric, at 1957 Route 519, Canonsburg, which sits adjacent to the current municipal building property.

