Construction of North Strabane Township’s new fire department substation is slated for completion this fall, after minor issues delayed the project’s original August end date.
The project is still on track, and North Strabane township manager Andy Walz said the fire department should be moved in and ready to respond from the new location in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.
The new building, located across from 84 Lumber’s Hardy Credit Co. along Route 519, replaces an old substation on Thomas Eighty-Four Road near Creekside Crossing.
“The station was very small,” said fire Chief Mark Grimm. “We knew years ago that we would have to either replace or expand that station with the growth of the Eighty Four area."
The new substation has three bay areas and a large community room, where the department will hold fire trainings and host community CPR and car seat installation trainings, among other events.
Two to three paid personnel, plus volunteers, will staff the station.
Fire departments are among the many organizations that receive ratings from the International Organization for Standardization. While the North Strabane department consistently receives high ISO ratings, Walz said that the last assessment highlighted a need for faster response times in the Eighty Four area.
“Construction of the station was a direct driver of that,” said Walz. “It’s going to enhance our ability to meet the needs of residents.”
Grimm agreed that the new location allows the department to respond more quickly to calls in the Eighty Four area and noted that it is more accessible to volunteers.
“We’re building for the future,” he said.