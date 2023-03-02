North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors approved a million-dollar contract Tuesday for slope repair and sewage line replacement at Majestic Hills.
The township awarded a contract to Sewart Contracting for $1,531,760, per results of an open bid held Feb. 23.
Township manager Andy Walz said grant funding may cover the contract cost.
A landslide in June 2018 damaged multiple homes in the Ryan Homes Majestic Hills plan, and many residents spent days living in hotels. Litigation is ongoing.
Also Tuesday, firefighter Dante Sicchitano was promoted to captain, and police Officer Gary Scherer was sworn in as sergeant.
“I think that both Capt. Sicchitano and Sergeant Scherer will bring a much-needed asset to both departments. They’re both energetic go-getters. They work well, not only with members of their own departments, but with ... public works,” said public safety director Mark Grimm.
Following the township’s separation from former police Chief Brian Hughes last year, the fire and police departments were brought under one umbrella, the Public Safety Department, headed by Grimm, former fire chief.
While the fire department is led by assistant Chief Rich Yosi, the police department has yet to appoint a chief.
