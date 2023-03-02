northstrabanepubsafety-1.jpg

North Strabane Township supervisors Chairman Neil Kelly stands with newly promoted public safety employees Tuesday. Dante Sicchitano, left, was promoted to fire captain, and Gary Scherer, center, now holds the rank of police sergeant.

North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors approved a million-dollar contract Tuesday for slope repair and sewage line replacement at Majestic Hills.

The township awarded a contract to Sewart Contracting for $1,531,760, per results of an open bid held Feb. 23.

