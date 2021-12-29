Come January, the Greater Washington County Food Bank, a division of Food Helpers, will triple its number of food distributions locally.
Food Helpers’ Community Outreach Program aims to provide food to those families who do not qualify for government-funded food support programs, but still need assistance stocking their fridges and putting dinner on the table each night.
Nearly half of the food insecure in Washington County fall into that category.
“The Community Outreach Program started in July and it quickly grew. Our first month, we served 250 households. In December, we served nearly 1,500 households due to the holidays,” Food Helpers CEO George Omiros said in a news release. “We knew that this was making an impact on thousands of people every month, so let’s help even more. Thanks to our amazing donors, we were able to triple the number of sites we offered per month, including a large weekend distribution every month at Washington Crown Center.”
Food Helpers will host monthly Truck to Trunk food distributions at 13 locations throughout the greater Washington County area. To ensure all local families, including those in rural areas and food deserts, receive the assistance they need, the outreach program does not have income or residency guidelines.
Food boxes will be distributed between 9 and 11 a.m. each month at the following sites, on the days listed:
- Paris Presbyterian Church, Paris, first Tuesday;
- Riverfront Parking Lot, Fredericktown, first Thursday;
- Park Avenue Baptist Church, Prosperity, first Thursday;
- Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville, second Monday;
- Thomas Presbyterian Church, Venetia, second Tuesday;
- West Alexander Fairgrounds, West Alexander, second Wednesday;
- Lone Pine Christian Church, Amity, second Thursday;
- Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory, third Monday;
- New Hope Church, Wolfdale, third Tuesday;
- Avella Volunteer Fire Department, Avella, third Wednesday;
- Marianna Christian Outreach, Marianna, third Thursday;
- Washington Crown Center Mall, Sears parking lot, Washington, Saturday following the third Monday;
- California Manor, California, fourth Thursday.
Walk-ups are welcome at all sites, but registration is encouraged.
To reserve your box, visit www.foodhelpers.org/distributions or call 724-632-2190.